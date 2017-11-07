

The population of residents between the ages of 35 and 44 will rise by more than 200,000 over the next decade and the GTA’s condo-dominated housing market may not be able to accommodate the influx, warns a new report from the Ryerson City Building Institute.

The report says that the population of those between the ages of 35 and 44 will go up by 207,000 by 2026 “driving increased demand for larger, more family-friendly housing.”

Aggravating matters further, the report says that the population of seniors will rise by 484,000 during the same time period with many of them choosing to downsize in search of “similar housing options that young families struggling to afford single-family homes will also want.”

This comes against a backdrop of frenzied development in the condo sector, though only 41 per cent of the 94,000 units slated to be completed in the next five years have two or more bedrooms. Within the City of Toronto the percentage of planned units with two or more bedrooms is even lower – about 38 per cent.

“With the detached and semi-detached housing supply experiencing a long-term downward trend, prices are likely to remain elevated, and the gap between condo apartments and detached houses will continue to widen,” the report warns. “This will force prospective home buyers to make the difficult choice of staying in a small condo apartment, which might not be suitable for a family, or ‘driving-to-qualify’ to increasingly distant locations, often beyond the greenbelt, in search of lower housing prices.”

The report says that the price gap between detached houses and condominiums has tripled since 2007 – going from $200,000 to $600,000.

As a result, it says that young families will increasingly look to condominiums for housing, creating a need for more multi-bedroom units.

“Millennials are growing up. Today, renting and living in studios and one-bedroom condos may suit them just fine, but over the next five to 10 years they will be looking to upsize to more family-friendly housing with an emphasis on larger two- and three-bedroom apartments given the affordability situation,” the report says.

Some reasons for optimism

The report points to several reasons for optimism, including an increase in the number of units with two or more bedrooms that are slated to be finished in the next five years (38 per cent) compared to the number that were finished between 2012 and 2017 (35 per cent).

As well, the report says that the percentage of units with three or more bedrooms in the pre-construction phase (4.6 per cent) is slightly higher than the percentage in the construction phase (3.4 per cent), likely due to the city’s efforts to force developers to build more multi-bedroom units as part of the rezoning process.

Nonetheless, the report warns that developers are “building fewer two-bedrooms proportionately than ever before.” At a time when there is a “coming surge of households seeking family-sized units.”

The report , titled “Bedrooms in the Sky: Is Toronto Building the Right Condo Supply?,” was prepared in partnership with real estate consulting firm Urbanation.