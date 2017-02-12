Gunman sought after man shot inside Roncesvalles Village restaurant
Police are investigating a shooting in Roncesvalles Village on Saturday night. (John Hanley/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, February 12, 2017 8:09AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 12, 2017 8:12AM EST
Police are searching for a suspect after one man was shot inside a restaurant in Roncesvalles Village on Saturday night.
It happened near Roncesvalles Avenue and Queen Street West at around 10:30 p.m.
According to police, a suspect came into a restaurant in the neighbourhood and shot someone inside. Multiple gunshots were reported by witnesses.
The victim, who is believed to be a man in his 20s, was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators have not yet released a suspect description but police say the gunman may have fled the scene in a grey car.