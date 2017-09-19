

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Homicide investigators say the two men who shot a man to death in Dorset Park last week fired at him until their handguns were empty, and one suspect quickly stopped what he was doing to scrub fingerprints off of a door frame.

Det. Sgt. Gary Giroux said 33-year-old Anthony Soares was sitting in the passenger seat of a friend’s car, carrying some takeout food, when they pulled up to the lobby of a building at 6 Glamorgan Avenue, near Kennedy Road and Progress Avenue at about 2:53 a.m. on Sept. 14.

As Soares got into the entryway of the building and hit a buzzer to be let in, Giroux said two assailants carrying handguns got out of a White Ford Fusion and began to fire at him through the building lobby glass.

“In essence, Soares was trapped in the foyer with the offenders on the other side of the (lobby) glass,” Giroux said.

The suspects fired so many shots through the glass doors that a third of it shattered. Soares, whose body is blurred in surveillance camera footage of the incident released Tuesday, falls to the ground as the pair continue to fire at him.

“It was very focused, it was certainly overkill,” Giroux said. He added another man standing near Soares was not struck by gunfire and was allowed to leave unharmed.

The pair of suspects fired until both guns are seen with their slides open and barrels exposed, indicating they are totally empty.

Giroux said that at one point during the shooting, one suspect realized he pressed his bare hand against the frame of the lobby door. He then stops firing and furiously wipes the frame with the sleeve of his hoodie.

“He was aware that he touched the frame of that door and he was concerned about it. Despite the fact that he was involved in a dynamic shooting, he was evidence-conscious.”

Investigators are still not aware of any link between Soares and the suspects.

“Whatever baggage or animus Mr. Soares had with these two individuals or any part of a group they are associated to at this point remains unknown,” Giroux said.

Soares was taken to hospital to undergo surgery but he later died of his injuries. Giroux said he was struck “many” times.

Soares’ friend who was still sitting in a waiting car nearby sped away from the scene and then returned later to give a statement to police. Giroux said he is cooperating with investigators.

“He felt horrible about leaving but I commented to him that there was really nothing else he could do,” Giroux said of the friend in the car. “He really had no choice.

The suspects fled the scene in the Ford Fusion and were last seen heading north on Kennedy Road, towards Highway 401.

Giroux said witnesses provided a partial plate number and police are still actively searching for the vehicle.

One male suspect was wearing a burgundy hoodie and red scarlet running shoes, while the other was wearing a blue or black hoodie.

Victim was affiliated with Drake

Soares was known as “Fif” in rap circles and was a member of the OVO affiliate group “Reps Up.”

Drake posted a message on his Instagram account mourning Soares’ death.

������������ RIP to one of our family members...our brother... I still can't even believe this morning was real. It was a honor to have shared years together and I will always keep your memory alive ��Forever Fif A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Sep 14, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

“His family indicated that he was known to Drake. Drake was a friend of his. Many of the family members have met Drake. I certainly would encourage him (Drake) through his tweets to encourage anyone in the community to come forward to help solve his friend’s murder,” Giroux said.

Giroux said he was in a relationship and had a child. He said he had spoken to Soares’ family about the release of graphic video evidence and said the family has been very cooperative.

Soares was previously known to police, but had no charges or warrants outstanding at the time of his death.