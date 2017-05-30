

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A round of thunderstorms could wash away the sunny start to Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

The federal weather agency issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto and other parts of the Greater Toronto Area, including Peel, Halton, York and Durham regions, as well as Hamilton.

The weather system is expected to sweep through southern Ontario on Tuesday afternoon.

The front could bring “torrential downpours”, wind gusts and hail, the special weather statement said.

The storm was originally classified as a warning, but was later upgraded to a watch due to favourable atmospheric conditions, according to Environment Canada.

Wind gusts of 90 km/h are expected to blow in between two and four centimetres of hail, along with frequent lightning.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” the statement read.

The Office of the Fire Marshal is recommending people take cover immediately when the threatening weather approaches.

Thunderstorms expected to stick around Wednesday

The watch comes after 54.8 millimetres of rain fell in a 24-hour-period last Thursday, causing high lake levels and flooding. The heavy rainfall made for the wettest May 25th since precipitation levels started being recorded in 1938, Environment Canada said.

Since the beginning of April, Toronto has been bombarded by showers – receiving a total of 236 millimetres of rain, which is nearly 60 per cent more than average, according to CP24’s meteorologist Bill Coulter.

A high of 23 C is expected for Tuesday before cooling off to a low of 13 C this evening.

Environment Canada is warning of a risk of thunderstorms tomorrow, setting in Wednesday afternoon. The forecast is calling for a high of 19 C.