

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Torontonians appear to be divided on whether privatized garbage collection in Scarborough would be a good move for the city, a new poll suggests.

The Forum Research survey, which randomly sampled 1,090 Toronto voters, found that only 32 per cent of respondents supported privatized garbage collection in Scarborough compared to 34 per cent who were opposed to the proposal.

About 21 per cent said they had no opinion and 13 per cent said they weren’t quite sure.

Last month, city council deferred a vote on a proposal to allow private companies to compete with unionized garbage collectors in Scarborough.

The plan drew criticism from some councillors who said it would end up costing taxpayers more money long-term.

A number of councillors also said the plan could put Scarborough’s enviable trash diversion rates at risk.

Mayor John Tory, who at one time championed the idea, conceded last month that the cost savings associated with switching to private garbage collection were “less clear” than he previously thought.

The proposal was sent back to city staff for further review.

When respondents of the poll were asked if they would support privatized garbage collection if it meant the city would save money, 48 per cent per cent said they would be in favour of it. About 30 per cent said they would not support the idea regardless of whether it reduces the city’s costs.

“Such divided opinion suggests an uncertainty toward the privatization proposal. In the end, it comes down to cost: people want to pay less for city services, not more, so if collection became more expensive, unsurprisingly, the majority would oppose it. If it became cheaper, they would be more open to it,” Lorne Bozinoff, president of Forum Research said in a written statement accompanying the poll.

The survey, which was conducted between Jan. 31 and Feb. 5, is considered accurate plus or minus three per cent, 19 times out of 20.