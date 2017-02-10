

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Halton police say they are looking for the driver of a van that forced another vehicle to veer off the road in Milton on Thursday and then fled the scene.

Police say the van was travelling on 5 Sideroad near Esquesing Line at around 6 p.m. when it crossed into incoming traffic at the crest of a hill in order to pass another vehicle.

Police say that in order to avoid a head-on collision, an oncoming vehicle was then forced to veer off the roadway, at which point it entered a ditch and rolled over.

A 31-year-old female driver of that vehicle sustained minor injuries in the crash and was taken to hospital.

Meanwhile, the driver of the van fled the scene without stopping.

Police say the van was an older brown model.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact investigators at (905) 825-4747 ext 2410.