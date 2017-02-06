

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON -- Police have laid another five sexual assault charges against a Hamilton doctor after they say three more women came forward with allegations.

Investigators say the charges stem from incidents alleged to have taken place in 2015 and 2016.

Dr. Pierre Picard, 48, was already facing seven sexual assault charges related to incidents reported by five women.

At least two of the complainants were Picard's patients.

The investigation began in August of last year.