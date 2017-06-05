

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A 42-year-old man who was found dying on a downtown Hamilton sidewalk early Saturday morning had eggs thrown at him before he was assaulted with "sharp-edged weapon," homicide detectives say.

It happened at Hess Street and Bold Street area around 2:45 a.m. after investigators received a report about a person down.

Dwayne Bride was discovered without vital signs when emergency responders arrived on scene. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Investigators say Bride had been with family members in the east end of the city until around 10 p.m. Friday, when he told his family he would catch a bus downtown.

Less than five hours later he was found on the sidewalk.

Now, investigators have heard from witnesses who say Bride was involved in an argument with two men on bikes.

They say the "verbal jousting" prompted a resident of a nearby apartment building to throw eggs at him and the people he was fighting with.

The cyclists are described as young white males, between 15 and 20-years-old, and one had a "freshly acquired egg stain" on his back.

The pair assaulted Bride and fled on their bikes about 20 minutes before he was discovered, a news release said.

This is Hamilton's fifth homicide this year.

Police are hoping to speak to the "egg tosser" as well as the cyclists.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hamilton Police Homicide Det. Andrew Coughlan at 905-546-3874.