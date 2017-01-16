

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One of two Canadians believed to have been killed in a shooting at a Mexican nightclub has been identified by friends as a Hamilton native who had also lived in Toronto.

Kirk Wilson had worked as a security guard at Toronto venues for years according to multiple reports.

A friend of Wilson told CP24 Monday that the organizers of an electronic music festival in Playa del Carmen had brought Wilson down to help with security.

“He was the kind of guy that when you needed somebody to trust with anything, he was the guy you called,” Neil Forester told CP24. “He’d always be the first guy to go look into something, make sure everything was OK.”

Forester, who has known Wilson for 20 years, said he was “heartbroken” and “shocked” to learn of his friend’s death.

“He was one of a kind. He was the first guy to have your back and help you out,” Forester said. “He treated everybody with the equal amount of respect. He was extremely respected and loved by his peers, his family, his friends.

“Just a great, great guy and a sad loss for everybody.”

Other tributes to Wilson poured in on social media Monday after news of his death spread.

Canadian officials have confirmed that one Canadian was killed in the shooting and that at least two other Canadian were wounded. They said they are still working to confirm that a second Canadian was killed.

The shooting itself was believed to have been triggered by a dispute inside the club.

- With files from The Canadian Press