

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A sign that looks remarkably similar to the famous ‘Toronto’ letters in Nathan Phillips Square could soon be installed outside Hamilton City Hall.

Hamilton city council will vote today on whether or not to put up a 20 metre-long by 2.28 metre-high sign that spells out the name of the city in giant block letters.

The sign looks practically identical to the "TORONTO" sign, however a rendering does appear to suggest that the letters will be hollow, allowing people to stand inside of them.

If approved, the cost of installing the sign would be entirely paid for by the proceeds of a private donation campaign led by the CEO of Carmen's Group and the president of Powergroup Communications.

In a report, staff concede that sign is “similar” to the one first installed outside Toronto City Hall for the Pan American Games but note that “cities and regions around the world have preceded the City of Toronto in erecting large signs.”

“Amsterdam’s signs are among the best known. Others are found in, Nice, LAX, Hollywood and Brisbane to name other well-known examples,” the report says.

The report says that if approved the sign would likely be manufactured and installed within the 2017 calendar year.