

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Hamilton mobster Angelo Musitano was gunned down in a drive-by shooting outside his suburban Waterdown, Ont. home late Tuesday afternoon.

The 39-year-old was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds in his pickup truck when Hamilton police arrived.

Musitano was rushed to hospital by Halton paramedics with critical injuries where he later died.

Hamilton police Staff Sgt. Peter Thom told CP24 at the scene that several shots were fired at a white pickup truck sitting in the driveway of his home.

This occurred in a residential neighbourhood at Chesapeake Drive between Parkside Drive and Rockhaven Lane at 4 p.m.

Thom confirmed that Angelo is the younger brother of Pat Musitano.

The Musitano brothers were charged with first-degree murder in the 1997 contract killing of Hamilton mob boss Johnny "Pops" Papalia. A plea bargain allowed the brothers to plead guilty to the lesser offence of conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of Niagara crime boss Carmen Barillaro in 1997.

Police said they were aware of Musitano's presence in the township, located north of Hamilton, prior to the shooting.

Thom believes the shooting was targeted.

The suspect was last seen driving north along the street in a dark coloured, four-door sedan.

He is described as a man with a heavy build and was wearing a dark toque, black jacket and beige pants.

Earlier, heavy police presence cordoned off the street near Waterdown District Public School. This included forensic investigators and homicide detectives.

The area remains closed for a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-546-4925 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.