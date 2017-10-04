Hamilton police actively investigating threat against members of city council
A Hamilton police cruiser is featured in this file photo. (Andrew Collins)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, October 4, 2017 4:32PM EDT
Hamilton police say they are actively investigating an unspecified threat to members of city council.
Police say that they were dispatched to city hall on Wednesday after receiving a call from a councillor.
Police say that they do not believe that there is “any threat to the public.”
Meanwhile, officers remain at city hall where a meeting of the general issues committee was taking place on Wednesday morning.
The next meeting of Hamilton city council is scheduled to take place next Wednesday evening.