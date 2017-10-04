

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Hamilton police say they are actively investigating an unspecified threat to members of city council.

Police say that they were dispatched to city hall on Wednesday after receiving a call from a councillor.

Police say that they do not believe that there is “any threat to the public.”

Meanwhile, officers remain at city hall where a meeting of the general issues committee was taking place on Wednesday morning.

The next meeting of Hamilton city council is scheduled to take place next Wednesday evening.