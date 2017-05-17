

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Hamilton police have yet to offer any explanation for why two journalists were arrested while filming the scene of a fatal crash in Waterdown, Ont. Tuesday night, stating they are “reviewing the incident.”

Officers arrested freelance photographer David Ritchie and detained Global News cameraman Jeremy Cohn around 8 p.m. at a scene where a 10-year-old girl was struck and killed by a van near her home.

National media organizations condemned the arrests and demanded an inquiry into police actions against the veteran journalists from police and Mayor Fred Eisenberg, many saying they are “deeply concerned about the arrests.”

“[We] demand an immediate public inquiry into the circumstance which led to the forceful detention and arrest of members of the media,” Canadian Journalists For Free Expression President Alice Klein said in a statement to CP24 early Wednesday.

Hamilton Police Services offered no explanation as to exactly what occurred other than to confirm there were “interactions” between an officer and the journalists.

“During the scene management of this fatal motor vehicle collision investigation, there were interactions between a member of the Hamilton Police Service and members of the media responding to the scene,” Chief Eric Girt said in a statement. “As a result of these interactions, two individuals were arrested.”

The pair was detained for an hour and a half before being released.

Cohn was released “unconditionally” while Ritchie faces two charges. He is charged with obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.

“As the matter is now before the courts, no further comment will be made in order to respect the court proceedings,” Girt’s statement read.

“As chief of police, I take the arrests of any member of the media seriously. As a result, I am reviewing this incident in the context of what transpired yesterday.”

Global News spokesperson Rishma Govani told CP24 they are “very concerned” about the circumstances surrounding Cohn’s arrest.

"While we are satisfied he was quickly released without charge, the incident merits further investigation and we will be following up directly with Hamilton Police Service," she said in an email.

Canadian Journalists for Freedom of Expression also called Hamilton police to dismiss the charges against Ritchie and for a “transparent public inquiry into the conduct of the Hamilton Police Service during this incident.”

CJFE is deeply concerned by arrest of @Media371 and detention of videographer Jeremy Cohn by @HamiltonPolice. https://t.co/EMQAGgP75v pic.twitter.com/KrJpRWz8mP — CJFE (@CJFE) May 17, 2017

People took to Twitter vouching for his integrity.

“[Ritchie] is a huge supporter of paramedics and all Emergency Services,” wrote the Peel Paramedic Union. “This is strange.”

.@Media371 is a huge supporter of paramedics and all Emergency Services. This is strange. https://t.co/9urihnOv9a — Peel Paramedic Union (@OPSEU277) May 17, 2017

Niagara Paramedic Association – who regularly works with Ritchie – also weighed in.

“[Ritchie] We truly appreciate the support you give paramedics and the province,” the Tweet read.

. @Media371 We truly appreciate the support you give paramedics around the province. https://t.co/og0GuzMxzE — Niagara Paramedics (@NiagaraMedics) May 17, 2017

Ritchie thanked his colleagues on Twitter.

“Thanks for the support,” Ritchie said in a Tweet. “I have great relationships with many first responders. This was an isolated issue and I will be seeking resolution.”

Thanks for the support, I have great relationships with many first responders. This was an isolated issue and I will be seeking resolution. — DR (@Media371) May 17, 2017

CJFE hopes changes will be made.

“We further urge the Hamilton Police Service to consider instituting a force-wide media relations policy and train frontline staff on how to interact constructively with members of the press, and hope such an administrative process will give clarity about the crucial role journalists have in a democratic society,” Klein said.

Troy Reeb, senior vice-president of news, radio and station operations for Corus Entertainment Inc., Global's parent company, tweeted that he will also be ensuring further investigation with Hamilton police following Cohn’s arrest.

“The incident merits further investigation,” he said.

Ritchie is scheduled to appear in court on June 15.