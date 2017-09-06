

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Hamilton police say a toddler is in hospital this morning after an apparent near-drowning in the Flamborough area on Tuesday night.

Police say emergency crews were called to a farm in Flamborough at around 6:30 p.m. and when they arrived, they found a young girl without vital signs after an apparent near-drowning.

The child, who is believed to be about one or two years old, regained a pulse and was airlifted to McMaster Children’s Hospital.

Police say she is currently listed in stable condition.

Investigators say it is not clear if she almost drowned in a pond, puddle or a lake but the incident is still under investigation.