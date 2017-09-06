Hamilton police: Toddler in stable condition after apparent near-drowning
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, September 6, 2017 5:28AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 6, 2017 5:29AM EDT
Hamilton police say a toddler is in hospital this morning after an apparent near-drowning in the Flamborough area on Tuesday night.
Police say emergency crews were called to a farm in Flamborough at around 6:30 p.m. and when they arrived, they found a young girl without vital signs after an apparent near-drowning.
The child, who is believed to be about one or two years old, regained a pulse and was airlifted to McMaster Children’s Hospital.
Police say she is currently listed in stable condition.
Investigators say it is not clear if she almost drowned in a pond, puddle or a lake but the incident is still under investigation.