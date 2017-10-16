Hamilton shooting sends 1 person to hospital
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, October 16, 2017 7:34AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 16, 2017 8:21AM EDT
One person is in hospital this morning following a shooting in Hamilton.
It happened on Barton Street, near Sherman Avenue, at around 4 a.m.
Police confirmed one person was taken to hospital following a shooting but the gender and age of the victim has not been released.
Investigators have not provided any information on the victim's condition.
Roads in the area have been shut down for the police investigation.