

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police are searching for a middle-aged male suspect who threatened a store employee with a hammer during a robbery in Newmarket on Monday night.

York Regional Police say that at 10:45 p.m. Monday, they were called to a store in the area of Davis Drive west of Barbara Road for a report of a robbery.

Investigators say a man entered the store and approached the cashier, making a demand for cash. He then drew a hammer and threatened the lone employee behind the counter.

He then grabbed the drawer of the cash register and fled the scene on foot.

He is described as a white male between the age of 40 and 50, standing five-feet-ten inches tall, with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured sweater, a dark coloured-toque and a scarf over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6631 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).