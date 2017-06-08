HBC laying off 2,000 employees as part of North American restructuring plan
A shoppers leaves the Hudson Bay Company store on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2006 in Toronto, Ont. (The Canadian Press/Nathan Denette)
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Thursday, June 8, 2017 4:20PM EDT
HBC says it is laying off around 2,000 employees as part of a transformation plan for its North American operations.
The company confirmed the news in a press release Thursday and said it is expected to save more than $350 million per year when fully implemented.
