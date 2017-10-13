

Hilary Caton, CP24.com





Dozens of classmates of 15-year-old Isaiah Witt attached notes of remembrance and love to white balloons and held them as his mother Stephanie Witt gave an emotional eulogy at her only son’s funeral Friday afternoon.

Surrounded by her son’s friends, she read a passage from his journal he kept in his room where he wrote about how proud he was of her raising him as a single mother.

“Throughout all of it I learned to stay strong and to keep my eyes on what’s right and wrong,” the passage read.

Family and friends gathered at Stan Wadlow Park to remember 15-year-old Witt. The outdoor funeral service was held in the same park where Witt was fatally stabbed on Saturday night.

Witt was at the playground at the Park (in the area of Cosburn and Woodbines avenues) just before 9 p.m. Saturday when he got into an altercation. The Wexford Collegiate School of the Arts student was found by police without vital signs and was rushed to a trauma centre where he succumbed to his injuries.

Classmates described Witt as “a very sweet person” whom they never saw “without a smile on his face.” One classmate added, “It was just wrong place wrong time. He didn’t deserve it.”

The white balloons were released into the air at the end of the service as the hearse carrying Witt drove away.

A reception at Bethany Baptist Church followed.

Earlier this week, the Toronto District School Board released a statement regarding the fatal incident.

“As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for all of us at Wexford,” said principal Tom Lazarou, in the statement.

“He had a passion for fitness training and enjoyed playing the guitar. His peers describe him as outgoing, kind, caring and adorable,” Lazarou said.

“Isaiah will be remembered fondly by his friends and teachers.”

Two suspects, aged 18 and 19, are now facing charges in connection with the case.