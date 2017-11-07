

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Health Canada is changing how the abortion pill Mifegymiso is prescribed and dispensed.

The federal department says the abortion pill can now be prescribed up to nine weeks into a pregnancy, rather than the previous limit of seven weeks.

The drug initially known as RU-486 can also now be dispensed directly to patients by a pharmacist or a prescribing health professional.

Health Canada says patients will no longer be required to provide written consent to take the drug, nor will health professionals need to register with Mifegymiso's distributor Celopharma to prescribe or dispense it.

Mifegymiso is a combination product containing two medications: mifepristone and misoprostol, which are used in sequence to terminate a pregnancy.

Health Canada says medical professionals should have appropriate knowledge about the drug before prescribing it, but are no longer required to first complete a formal education program in its use.