

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Environment Canada has issued its first heat warning of the season for Toronto, the GTA and much of southwestern Ontario, calling for a high of 31C on Sunday afternoon.

The weather agency says high temperatures may persist until sometime on Tuesday, with overnight lows staying above 20C.

They are also calling for high humidity during this time.

Also included in this alert are the communities of Barrie, Orillia, the Niagara Region, and The Kawarathas.

CP24 is calling for a high of 32C on Sunday afternoon.

Children, pregnant women, people with chronic conditions and the elderly are most at risk from the high temperatures.