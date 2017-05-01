

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Parts of the Greater Toronto Area are in for some heavy rainfall on the first day of May.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Caledon, Uxbridge, Beaverton, northern Durham Region, Newmarket, Georgina, and northern York Region.

“An intensifying low pressure system over Missouri will continue to provide several rounds of rain to southern portions of the province today. A few embedded heavier thunderstorms are also expected in some areas. Total general rainfall amounts of 15 to 30 millimetres are possible before it tapers off early this evening. Some areas which receive more persistent thunderstorms could see high local amount(s).”

Although Toronto is not included in the special weather statement, rain and a risk of thunderstorms are in the forecast today.

A fog advisory was also issued for Toronto, Hamilton, and the regions of Halton, York, Peel and Durham. That is expected to clear later this morning.

Showers will begin in Toronto this morning and the daytime high of 18 C will likely fall to 15 C this afternoon.

The city will get a short break from the rain mid-week but rain is expected to return next weekend.

Temperatures are expected to hover around 10 C for the better part of the week.