

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Brace yourself because wet, soggy weather is on deck throughout the weekend.

You’ll want to keep an umbrella on hand when you make your way around the city and stay clear of rising water levels in rivers and streams which could be dangerous.

Rain started across the Greater Toronto Area overnight Friday, but heavy rain will begin on Saturday with 20 millimetres expected to fall by the end of the day, according to Environment Canada.

Another 10 millimetres of rain could fall on Sunday, the federal weather agency said.

With daytime temperatures forecast to hit a high of 8 C, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority issued a statement on Friday warning that conditions around waterways could be dangerous.

Significant rain, between 30 and 40 millimetres may “result in higher than normal water levels and flows in our rivers and streams,” the statement said.

“The combination of slippery and unstable banks, higher and faster flows of cold water temperature will create hazardous conditions.”

Residents are advised to “exercise caution around all bodies of water and avoid driving through ponded water.” Children should also be monitored in these areas.

The conservation authority is not calling for flooding.

This statement will remain in effect until Monday, when temperatures are expected to rise to 15 C, with a low of 5 C.

The rain is expected to taper off on Monday.