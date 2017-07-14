

Courtney Greenberg, CP24.com





Traffic downtown was disrupted during the afternoon rush Friday after heavy smoke could be seen coming from a hydro pole.

Police were called after witnesses reported hearing some sort of explosion near Bay and Adelaide streets.

When officers arrived, however, they said they could only see white smoke and no flames.

Toronto Hydro was sent to the scene to investigate and found an issue with an underground hydro vault. Crews say the explosion was caused by an equipment failure.

Road closures remained in the Financial District for most of the evening.