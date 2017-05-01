

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Police are closing off part of the Financial District after reports of heavy smoke and the sound of a possible explosion were heard near the Scotia Plaza building on Monday afternoon.

Plumes of brown smoke were seen rising from a sewer grate along King Street between Bay and Yonge streets around 5 p.m., Toronto police said.

"What it appears to be at this point is likely a hydro vault," Capt. Adrian Ratushniak, a spokesperson for Toronto fire told CP24. "Explosions are continuing at this time."

He added that it's likely a contained hydro vault and isn't a risk to public safety.

Witnesses said they heard several loud bangs which sounded like an explosion.

King Street is closed between Yonge and Bay streets.

Toronto Transit Commission spokesperson Brad Ross told CP24 that Line 1 subway service isn't affected by the incident.

More to come...