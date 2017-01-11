

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Three under construction homes in Brampton are believed to be a total loss after they were knocked over by heavy winds sometime early Wednesday morning.

The homes, which were about two-thirds finished, were located at the southern end of a large townhouse development on Mississauga Road north of Sandalwood Parkway.

According to an official with the developer of the properties, crews arrived at 7 a.m. to find the damage.

The official said that the roof completely blew off one of the homes, which subsequently collapsed. The other two homes, meanwhile, have some sections of their roof remaining but have partially collapsed.

The official said that the homes were scheduled to be completed by this summer but will now be under construction until the fall.

Workers on site also told CP24 that the homes were properly secured for this stage of construction.

Gusts of wind of up to 102 km/h were recorded in the area at around 2 a.m.