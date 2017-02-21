

The Canadian Press





PORT HOPE, Ont. - Police say they used a helicopter to guide officers to two elderly snowmobilers who became stranded in the Ganaraska forest, about 100 kilometres northeast of Toronto.

Durham regional police say they got a call last Saturday evening from a 75-year-old man who said he an his wife were snowmobiling in the forest when their machines became stuck in the snow.

They say the couple weren't able to relay a location for responding officers and there were concerns for their safety as it was getting dark and temperatures were dropping.

Due to the rough terrain, two officers on snowmobiles and a helicopter were dispatched and the helicopter located the pair about an hour after they called for help.

The helicopter was unable to land due to the rough terrain and darkness, but co-ordinated with ground units to help them find the couple.

Police say they were rescued, with assistance from a citizen in the area, and taken to their vehicle.