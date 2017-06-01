

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Toronto Wildlife Centre is working on a plan to rescue a herd of deer trapped behind a parking lot in Scarborough.

A spokesperson for the centre told CP24 that a pregnant female deer and a male yearling were in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Kennedy Road on Tuesday when the deer came into contact with a car.

The male and female bolted through an open gate into a lot behind stores in the area and the gate was later closed and locked.

The female deer gave birth to the fawn on Wednesday.

George Katsuras said it was his vehicle the deer slammed into while he was stopped at a light near Eglinton Avenue and Kennedy Road on Tuesday.

"One deer darted across the road, startled me. The next thing I know, the deer hopped onto the road, slipped on the pavement and right into my car," Katsuras told CP24. "It was going as fast as a deer can run."

It appears both of the deer suffered some minor injuries.

Staff members at the wildlife centre are making arrangements to rescue the animals later today.