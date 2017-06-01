

Codi Wilson and Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





The Toronto Wildlife Centre is working on a plan to rescue a herd of deer trapped behind a plaza parking lot in Scarborough after making their way into the city earlier this week.

A pregnant female deer and an adult male yearling were in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Kennedy Road on Tuesday when the deer came into contact with a car, Toronto Wildlife Centre's executive director Natalie Karvonen told CP24.

The male and female bolted through an open gate into a fenced-off area behind a cluster of stores. The opening was later closed and locked, stranding the parents.

The female deer gave birth to the fawn on Wednesday.

"This is a very very sensitive situation and we're trying to figure out the best way to help these deer to safety," Karvonen explained.

'Situation is highly uncommon'

George Katsuras said it was his vehicle the deer slammed into while he was stopped at a red light near Eglinton Avenue and Kennedy Road two days ago.

"One deer darted across the road, startled me. The next thing I know, the deer hopped onto the road, slipped on the pavement and right into my car," Katsuras told CP24. "It was going as fast as a deer can run."

It appears both of the deer suffered minor injuries.

According to wildlife workers, it's not unusual to find deer throughout Toronto in the city's ravine systems, hydro right of way and the rail track lands, but they tend to stick to those corridors.

"This situation is highly uncommon," Karvonen said.

Toronto Wildlife Centre staff are making arrangements to rescue the animals and move them to a nearby ravine.

Authorities expect the family will be relocated late Thursday or early Friday when the area is less busy as to not spook the animals.