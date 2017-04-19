

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Now that High Park Zoo's furry fugitives have added three new accomplices to their family -- capy-babies -- the young pups need names.

The group Friends of the High Park Zoo has revealed a naming contest for the triplets.

The capy-babies were born on Feb. 23 and are the first offspring for the pair, dubbed Bonnie and Clyde for their escape acrobatics when they moved to the zoo.

The couple was on the lam from the west-end zoo last spring, roaming the city for weeks.

Contestants will have to get creative with their suggestions because the zoo doesn’t yet know the genders of the pups.

Staff says their gender won’t be clear until they are older.

The deadline for submissions in May 3. From that list, staff will create a short list of names, which the public can vote on beginning May 8.