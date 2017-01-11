

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





High winds were to blame for multiple power outages in the GTA overnight.

Residents in Brampton, Toronto and Vaughan were in the dark this morning after strong winds knocked down power lines and trees across the region.

Hydro One Brampton said approximately 2,786 customers were without power early this morning due to last night's weather conditions.

Outages were reported in the areas of Steele Avenue and Hurontario Street as well as Queen Street and McLaughlin Road.

About 83 customers remain without power and the utility says power should be restored by 4 p.m.

At around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Toronto Hydro tweeted that crews were working to restore power to a number of customers after high winds knocked out power across the city. The utility did not specify the exact number of customers that were impacted or the areas where the outages occurred.

More than 1,000 residents in Vaughan were also in the dark this morning after an overnight outage.

The power outage, which affected customers in the area bounded by Major Mackenzie Drive, Keele Street, Dufferin Street and Teston Road, left approximately 1,507 customers without power.

Toronto and parts of the GTA were under a wind warning overnight but that warning was terminated this morning.