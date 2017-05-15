

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A traffic light slammed into a car after falling from a lamp post in Roncesvalles on Sunday night.

Police were responding to a call about a dangling traffic light swaying in the wind around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Bloor Street and Dundas Street West.

Officers pulled up to the intersection just as the light fell onto the hood of a car stopped at a red light. The light then toppled over into the crosswalk, Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, a spokesperson for Toronto police told CP24 on Monday.

No one was injured in the incident, but the car was damaged, she added.

Investigators say high winds played a factor in the fall.