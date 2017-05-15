High winds slam traffic light onto car in Roncesvalles
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Monday, May 15, 2017 4:35PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 15, 2017 5:29PM EDT
A traffic light slammed into a car after falling from a lamp post in Roncesvalles on Sunday night.
Police were responding to a call about a dangling traffic light swaying in the wind around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Bloor Street and Dundas Street West.
Officers pulled up to the intersection just as the light fell onto the hood of a car stopped at a red light. The light then toppled over into the crosswalk, Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, a spokesperson for Toronto police told CP24 on Monday.
No one was injured in the incident, but the car was damaged, she added.
Investigators say high winds played a factor in the fall.