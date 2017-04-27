Highlights from Ontario's 2017-18 budget
Premier Kathleen Wynne, left, looks on as Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa delivers the 2017 Ontario budget at Queen's Park in Toronto on Thursday, April 27, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Sandie Benitah, CP24.com
Published Thursday, April 27, 2017 4:43PM EDT
Here are some of the highlights from Ontario's 2017-18 budget.
What’s new
- Free prescription drugs for Ontarians under 24
- New taxing powers for municipalities
- 24,000 daycare spaces this fiscal year
- Price of cigarettes continues to rise
- New GO train routes to Grimsby, St. Catharines, Niagara Falls
Health care - Introducing OHIP+ Children and Youth Pharmacare
- Free prescription drugs for Ontarians under 24, regardless of income
- Starts January 1, 2018
- Covers 4400 medicines included in the ODB program (Ontario Drug Benefit)
- Includes inhalers, antibiotics and birth control
- Includes medication for acute and chronic conditions
- Will cost province $465M per year
- This will affect 4 million Ontarians
$7B new healthcare spending
- Public funding for new abortion pill
- Reducing wait times
- $32M stem cell transplants for cancer patients
- (helping up to 150 Ontarians suffering from blood cancer)
- Expanding mental health, addiction services
- Funds for hospital construction, operations
New taxing powers for cities
- Ontario will amend legislation to boost taxing powers
- Toronto will have ability to implement hotel tax
- Toronto will have ability to tax vacant property owners
Childcare
- 24,000 new daycare spaces this fiscal year
- Part of 100,000 new spaces that will be created over next five years
- 60 per cent of the new spaces will be subsidized
- 3,100 subsidized spaces in Toronto
Balanced budget
- First balanced budget since 2008/2009
- No surplus
- Budget projected to remain balanced until 2020
- Ontario’s net debt is $312B
- Debt to GDP ratio expected to continue trending downward
New cigarette tax
- Cartons will cost $10 more in next three years
- As of midnight, cartons will cost $2 more
- An additional $4 in 2018, $4 in 2019
- Last year, Ontario raised price of carton by $3
Housing
- Gives Toronto taxing powers on vacant homes
- Ontario’s Fair Housing Plan
- 15 per cent tax on foreign investors
- Land transfer tax refund doubled to $4K for first-time homebuyers
- Rent control for all privately owned buildings after 1991
- $125M over 5 years to encourage development of rental buildings
Affordable Housing in Toronto
- $130M for retrofitting affordable housing in Toronto
- Provincial land to be used for social housing
- Minimum 20 per cent of land will be used for social housing
- Grosvenor/Grenville and West Donlands sites to be used for 2,000 new housing units in Toronto
New GO Train routes
- Weekday GO train to Grimsby by 2021
- Weekday GO train to Grimsby, St. Catharines, Niagara Falls by 2023