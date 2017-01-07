

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A stretch of Highway 401 has re-opened after it was closed near Bowmanville fpr much of Saturday amid reports of numerous collisions.

The westbound lanes of the highway were closed at Liberty Street and the eastbound lanes are closed at Holt Road.

Reports from the scene indicate that a number of separate collisions took place, including one that involved about 20 vehicles.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says up to 100 vehicles were damaged in the series of collisions.

According to Environment Canada, a snow band off Lake Ontario brought low visibility and some accumulating snow to the area.

Police say several people were taken to hospital with minor injuries from the collisions.

The Ministry of Transportation said the highway re-opened before 11 p.m.