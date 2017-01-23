

Paul Johnston, CP24.com





One person is dead following a crash on Highway 407 Monday evening, Ontario Provincial Police have confirmed.

The single-vehicle crash happened on the northbound ramp from Dixie Road to Highway 407 westbound at around 6:30 p.m.

“As soon as it entered the ramp, within 100 yards or so, the vehicle left the roadway, went to the left shoulder and down into the grassy ditch,” OPP Sgt. Dean Korn told CP24 at the scene.

Once in the ditch, the vehicle caught fire.

Korn said investigators are still working to identify the deceased.

The ramp remains closed for the investigation.