

Paul Johnston, CP24.com





One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash involving a transport truck in Hamilton Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway at Dartnall Road shortly before 5 p.m.

According to Hamilton police, the driver of a sport utility vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the transport truck also suffered injuries, though the serious of those injuries was not immediately known.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Closures remain in place in the area as the investigation continues.