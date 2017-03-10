

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





A transport truck rollover caused massive traffic delays Friday afternoon on Highway 401.

The truck rolled over at the end of the ramp connecting Highway 427 and the westbound lanes of Highway 401 just before noon.

As a result, police shut down southbound Highway 427 as well as the ramp and the westbound collector lanes of Highway 401 for several hours.

All lanes were expected to reopen by 4:30 p.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 that the truck smashed against a pick-up truck and guard rail.

Four heavy tow trucks were brought to the scene to help clear the wreckage.

No one was seriously injured in the collision.

Here's a look at what the wreckage looked like shortly after the crash occurred.