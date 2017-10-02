

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A hold and secure has been lifted at two Mississauga schools following a police investigation.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Secondary School and Trelawny Public School, in the area of Derry Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard, were both briefly placed in a hold and secure as a safety measure at around 2:45 p.m.

Peel Regional Police said a male said to be in crisis and believed to have a gun was spotted in nearby Trelawny Park.

Police tactical and canine units quickly responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported and the order was lifted after about an hour.

Police said that there could be delays to school buses because of the situation.