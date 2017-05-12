

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Home Capital Group says it expects to have $125 million deposited in its high interest savings by the end of Friday.

That's down a modest $3 million from the company's previous liquidity report on Thursday, but a huge drop from $1.4 billion just over two weeks ago.

It also announced deposits with its guaranteed investment certificates stood at $12.52 billion, down $20 million from Wednesday.

The struggling company uses the deposits as a source of funding for its mortgage lending business, one of the biggest Canadian alternatives to the major banks.

Home Capital (TSX:HSG) has issued on a daily basis this week as it works to restore confidence in its mortgage lending business, following a series of events that have cut the value of its stock by half since mid-April.

The company has scheduled a conference call with analysts this morning, followed by Home Capital's annual meeting of shareholders in Toronto.

It announced late Thursday that it earned $58 million or 90 cents a share in the first quarter ended March 31, slightly less than the $64.2 million in earnings or 92 cents a share reported in the first quarter of 2016.

But the company's interim CEO, Bonita Then, said its management's focus is on finding more sources of funding in the near term and the seeking longer-term solutions to put its business back on track.

The company's earnings report released late Thursday noted "liquidity" and "reputational" events, an apparent reference to allegations from Ontario's securities watchdog that have put pressure on the subprime mortgage lender's stock.

The Ontario Securities Commission alleged that the company and three of its executives misled investors in their handling of a scandal involving falsified loan applications. The company has vowed to defend itself against the allegations, which it says are without merit. Lawyers for the three men haven't responded to requests for comment.

Brenda Eprile, the recently appointed chair of Home Capital's board of directors, noted the company is taking steps to address its image, pointing to this week's appointment of four new directors to its board, including Claude Lamoureux.

The company also replaced company founder Gerald Soloway -- one of the men facing OSC allegations -- with former Royal Bank executive Alan Hibben last week.

"We are taking the steps required to regain the full confidence of Home's stakeholders," Eprile said in the statement Thursday.

She added the company is continuing its search for a new CEO and chief financial officer.