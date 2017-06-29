

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Home Capital Corp. says its expenses soared $175 million above normal during the second quarter as it fought to survive a cash shortage that erupted as customers withdrew most of the money they had deposited in the company's savings accounts.

The estimate includes a previously reported $100 million in fees and transaction costs related to $2-billion of emergency funding that Home Capital borrowed from the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) to deal with the cash crunch.

Home Capital says it also had a loss on the sale of some of its asset portfolio and higher than normal professional, legal and interest costs during the quarter.

On a more positive note, Home Capital says it's encouraged by the inflows of deposits since it got a vote of confidence from famed billionaire Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway will invest up to $400 million in the company.

The company said the Toronto Stock Exchange has given conditional approval, as expected, for Berkshire's initial investment of $153.2 million to acquire 16 million Home Capital shares, or about 20 per cent of the company's total equity.

A second round of investment from Berkshire, which would buy a further $247.7 million worth of Home Capital stock and raise its ownership stake to 38.4 per cent. That investment requires shareholder approval at a special meeting later this year.