

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police say a resident of an Oshawa apartment building used bear spray to repel three people who were allegedly attempting to force their way into their home last weekend.

Police say they were called to an apartment building on Wentworth Street East in Oshawa at 10:30 p.m. on July 8 for a report of a disturbance.

Three male suspects allegedly attempted to force their way into an apartment unit, forcing its lone occupant to release bear spray at them.

The suspects then fled the building on foot.

Two Oshawa males, a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old youth, were arrested a short distance away.

Several areas of the building were evacuated and firefighters assisted in ventilating the building. Police said “several parties” were impacted by the bear spray, but none sustained any injuries.

A third suspect, believed to be a 17-year-old male from Oshawa, is still being sought.

The two arrested parties were both charged with break and enter with intent and released on promises to appear.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Const. Dunbar at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2213.