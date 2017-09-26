

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Several homes have been evacuated and a number of city streets have been shut down after crews struck a major gas main in the Upper Beaches.

Crews struck the line while working in the area of Gerrard Street East and Wayland Avenue at around 9:10 a.m.

A number of homes have been evacuated as a precaution and road closures are in effect for several blocks around the site, Toronto police said. Gerrard Street East is closed between Wayland Avenue and Malvern Avenue.

Police said the closures could last three or four hours.

No injuries have been reported.