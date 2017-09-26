Homes evacuated after gas line struck in Upper Beaches
A road closure sign is pictured in this file image. (Seth Perlman/AP Photo)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, September 26, 2017 9:59AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 26, 2017 10:16AM EDT
Several homes have been evacuated and a number of city streets have been shut down after crews struck a major gas main in the Upper Beaches.
Crews struck the line while working in the area of Gerrard Street East and Wayland Avenue at around 9:10 a.m.
A number of homes have been evacuated as a precaution and road closures are in effect for several blocks around the site, Toronto police said. Gerrard Street East is closed between Wayland Avenue and Malvern Avenue.
Police said the closures could last three or four hours.
No injuries have been reported.