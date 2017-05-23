

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in Riverdale late Monday after a man and woman were killed.

Officers were flagged down in the area of Logan Avenue and Gerrard Street East just before midnight and directed to a vehicle with a man in his 20s.

He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and was without vital signs.

He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition where he later died due to his injuries.

As a result of the investigation, a female victim was discovered inside a home on Cavell Avenue, near Pape and Danforth avenues.

She was without vital signs when the emergency task force entered the home. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Det. Sgt. Mike Patterson told reporters that he could not confirm if the man was shot at the home.

"There is evidence of a shooting at that house," Patterson said.

He said the relationship between the male and female is not known at this time.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.