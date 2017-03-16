Homicide detectives investigating after body found in northeast Scarborough
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Thursday, March 16, 2017 10:44AM EDT
Toronto police say homicide detectives are investigating after a male body was discovered in a parking lot in the northeast corner of Scarborough on Thursday morning.
Const. Jen Sidhu said police were called to a parking lot in the area of Upper Rouge Trail and Antelope Drive, just south of the start of the Toronto Zoo grounds, at 7:55 a.m.
Police arrived to find a male lying on the ground, with injuries to his head. He reportedly appeared to be in his mid-20s.
Sidhu said the injuries did not appear to be self-inflicted.
The area has been blocked off to vehicle and pedestrian traffic and homicide detectives are on the scene.