Homicide detectives investigating after body found in ravine
Police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in an Etobicoke ravine.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, February 7, 2017 5:13AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 7, 2017 5:33AM EST
The Toronto Police Service's homicide unit is investigating after a body was found in a ravine in Etobicoke late Monday night.
The body was discovered along a path near Islington and Bergamot avenues at around 11:30 p.m.
According to police, there were obvious signs of trauma to the body and sources later told CP24 that the male victim sustained gunshot wounds.
Police have not released the age of the victim.
No suspect information has been released at this time.