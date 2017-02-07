

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Toronto Police Service's homicide unit is investigating after a body was found in a ravine in Etobicoke late Monday night.

The body was discovered along a path near Islington and Bergamot avenues at around 11:30 p.m.

According to police, there were obvious signs of trauma to the body and sources later told CP24 that the male victim sustained gunshot wounds.

Police have not released the age of the victim.

No suspect information has been released at this time.