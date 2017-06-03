

Chris Fox and Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Hamilton police have launched an investigation into the suspicious death of a 42-year-old man who was found lying on the sidewalk suffering from injuries caused by a "sharp-edged weapon" in the city’s downtown core early Saturday morning.

It happened at Hess Street and Bold Street area around 2:45 a.m. after investigators received a report about a person down.

Dwayne Bride was discovered without vital signs when emergency responders arrived on scene. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Investigators say Bride had been with family members in the east end of the city until around 10 p.m. Friday, when he told his family he would catch a bus downtown.

Less than five hours later he was found on the sidewalk.

This is Hamilton's fifth homicide this year.

Bride was last seen wearing black jeans with a black belt, a dark blue shirt, white baseball cap and black Nike running shoes at the time of the incident.

Police are asking anyone to come forward who saw or interacted with Bride between 10 p.m. Friday and the time he was found Saturday, at about 2:45 a.m.

They're also appealing for the person or people involved in the altercation that led to Bride's death to contact investigators.