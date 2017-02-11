Homicide detectives investigating after reported shooting in Ajax
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, February 11, 2017 6:38AM EST
Homicide detectives have launched an investigation after a reported shooting in Ajax overnight.
The shooting occurred on Devineridge Avenue near Audley and Rossland roads at around 2:45 a.m.
The gender and age of the victim is not immediately clear.
Police say that the homicide unit is taking over the investigation.