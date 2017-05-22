

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Homicide detectives are investigating after a 50-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment in Mississauga on Sunday night.

At around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Peel Regional Police officers were called to an apartment near Hurontario Street and Ceremonial Drive, near Eglinton Avenue West.

When they arrived on scene, they located a 50-year-old woman dead inside of her unit.

The death was determined to be suspicious and Peel Regional Police’s homicide unit has now taken over the investigation.

Police have not provided any details on possible suspects.

"They are kind of still looking into what exactly transpired," Const. Bally Saini told CP24 at the scene.

"Right now we have officers that are canvassing the apartment building, speaking to witnesses, checking any video surveillance in the area."

Police are appealing to members of the public for information about the incident.

"We are asking the public if they did hear anything, see anything or know anything about what had transpired, they can contact our homicide bureau at 905-453-3311, ext. 3202."

Police have not yet released the name of the victim but say next-of-kin has been notified.