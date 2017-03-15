

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in Woodbridge that sent a man and a woman to hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened outside of a commercial building on Caster Avenue, near Highway 7 and Weston Road, at around 4 p.m.

Police say when paramedics arrived on scene, one female victim was found unresponsive. She was taken to hospital for treatment but police have not provided an update on her current condition.

A man who was also injured in the shooting was rushed to hospital by emergency crews following the incident.

York Regional Police have not released any suspect information and would not say if the two victims knew one another.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact police.