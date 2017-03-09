

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Homicide detectives have now taken over a suspicious death investigation after a woman was found dead at a downtown Oakville condominium complex yesterday.

Halton Regional Police said they were alerted to the death by a citizen who called police.

Officers went to the building on Lakeshore Road and discovered the woman dead.

Police have not said how she died, but investigators say foul play is suspected.

Local residents reported seeing multiple police cruisers, forensic officers and the k9 unit in the area Wednesday night and police vehicles remained at the scene as of Thursday night as well.

Few other details have been released so far.

The woman has not been identified by police.