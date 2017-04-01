Homicide investigation underway in Hamilton: police
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Saturday, April 1, 2017 11:14PM EDT
Police in Hamilton say they are conducting a homicide investigation after a person was found injured in an alleyway in the city this afternoon.
A person, reportedly a man, was found in an alleyway in the area of Barton Street East and Parkdale Avenue North.
Police are not releasing any other information at this point but say the discovery is being treated as a homicide at this time.